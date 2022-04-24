Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 2,499 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,661 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 366.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BHP shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.43) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,190.65.

NYSE:BHP traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.99. 7,637,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,781. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.