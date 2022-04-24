Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cano Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cano Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of CANO opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Cano Health has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Cano Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,284,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Cano Health by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,528 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter valued at $65,147,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Cano Health by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cano Health by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,869,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

