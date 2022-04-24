Capital Market Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 2,101 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

AXON stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.02. The company had a trading volume of 406,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,399. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

