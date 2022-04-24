Capital Market Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 2,500 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,652. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.27. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $162.04.

