Capital Market Strategies LLC Invests $202,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.57.

CSL traded down $7.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.57. The company had a trading volume of 342,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $178.73 and a twelve month high of $262.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.30.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

