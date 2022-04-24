Capital Market Strategies LLC Invests $250,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. 56,193,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,194,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

