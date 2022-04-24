Capital Market Strategies LLC Invests $311,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.80.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $11.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $467.88. The company had a trading volume of 202,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $451.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $391.28 and a one year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

