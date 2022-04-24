Capital Market Strategies LLC Invests $336,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Shares of PRFZ stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.78. 31,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,525. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.03. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $169.33 and a 52 week high of $202.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

