Capital Market Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 2,434 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.00. The company had a trading volume of 524,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,613. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.72. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

