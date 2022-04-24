Capital Market Strategies LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 173,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 120,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,168. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $36.00.

