Capital Market Strategies LLC Takes Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.76.

GNL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. 374,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,360. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -761.87%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

