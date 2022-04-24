CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $210.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,949,434,000 after buying an additional 105,015 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,016,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,802,000 after purchasing an additional 178,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CDW by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 85,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,722,000 after purchasing an additional 167,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,506,000 after purchasing an additional 55,012 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.54. 806,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,641. CDW has a 1-year low of $162.47 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.10 and a 200 day moving average of $185.55.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

