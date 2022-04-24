Celo (CELO) Price Reaches $2.96 on Exchanges

Celo (CELO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00007480 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $38.67 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.07 or 0.07408385 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00040966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,687.87 or 1.00175721 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,213,075 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.