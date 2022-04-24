Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cembra Money Bank (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CMBNF stock opened at 70.60 on Wednesday. Cembra Money Bank has a 12-month low of 64.50 and a 12-month high of 70.60.

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

