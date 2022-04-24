CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on June 9th

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CenterPoint Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

NYSE:CNP opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

