Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.85.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

CG traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.09. 283,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.59. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.72.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$316.57 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -11.67%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

