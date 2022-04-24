Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CGAU has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.35.

CGAU stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -16.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $46,562,000. Condire Management LP grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,793,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,898,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,498,000 after buying an additional 288,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after buying an additional 361,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

