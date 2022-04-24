Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $396,126.00

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $107.51 million and approximately $396,126.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001224 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.94 or 0.07397862 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,620.26 or 1.00072077 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 221,843,476 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

