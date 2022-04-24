Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) will report $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Cerner by 35.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cerner by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $93.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,140,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,004. Cerner has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

