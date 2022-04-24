Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stake Boosted by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $89,543,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after acquiring an additional 651,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000,000 after acquiring an additional 623,012 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cerner by 18,605.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 524,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,972,000 after acquiring an additional 521,687 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,140,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,004. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.