Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.35% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $66,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,647 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 130,820 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 96,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.40.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRL opened at $273.03 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.53 and a 200-day moving average of $340.75.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

