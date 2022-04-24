ChatCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,697.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $790,259.63 and approximately $5,697.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,676.03 or 0.99954823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00026555 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001811 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.