Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. KeyCorp cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 14.19. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -297.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $130,324,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 74.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $75,509,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $31,214,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $25,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.