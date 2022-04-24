Chia Network (XCH) Price Down 12.9% This Week

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.03 or 0.07383197 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00042867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

