Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,975.69.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,480.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,529.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,621.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,277.41 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

