Citigroup Trims TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price to $32.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.42.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 31.9% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,360,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 329,094 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,789,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117,456 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda) (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.