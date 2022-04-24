Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $20.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $571.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,876,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $253.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $365.29 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

