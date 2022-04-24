Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys 323 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,300,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 90,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period.

Shares of VIOG stock traded down $5.69 on Friday, hitting $202.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,906. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $200.02 and a twelve month high of $249.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.96.

