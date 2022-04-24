Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 434,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,710,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000.

Shares of GSY remained flat at $$49.74 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 750,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,094. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $50.53.

