Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,916 shares of company stock valued at $374,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,124,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.