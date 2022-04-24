Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.00.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOW traded down $20.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.40. 1,761,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,314. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $546.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $597.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.51, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.