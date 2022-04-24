Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 689,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after buying an additional 263,126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,350.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 141,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. 1,265,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,492. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

