Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $28.96. 1,249,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,544. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.69. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.