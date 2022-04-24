Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 564,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,149,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 120,373 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 161,207 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,494,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 300,186 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,285,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 502,031 shares during the period.

PSLV traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. 6,503,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,359. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

