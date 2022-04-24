Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,927. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average is $79.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

