Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 2,088 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.86. 240,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

