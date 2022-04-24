Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,661,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,666,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

About Energy Transfer (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.