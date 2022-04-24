ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Acquired by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund accounts for approximately 0.5% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 69,244 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 105.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 52,902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000.

Shares of NYSE:EMO traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,278. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

