CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 148.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,464 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.14% of CMS Energy worth $25,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $71.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

