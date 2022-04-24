CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.92. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.09%. Analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $66,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson bought 4,507 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $196,236. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

