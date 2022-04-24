Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$132.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other news, Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total value of C$42,714.10. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total value of C$27,101.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,861.10.

Shares of CCA traded down C$1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$110.94. The company had a trading volume of 72,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,461. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$95.50 and a one year high of C$123.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.41.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

