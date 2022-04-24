Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.75. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $860,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 250,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $81.10. 6,136,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,834,454. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.