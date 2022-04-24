Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,685,000 after buying an additional 308,383 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,129,000 after buying an additional 318,575 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,092,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,905,000 after buying an additional 274,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of CL stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.10. 6,136,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,834,454. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

