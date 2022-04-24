Color Platform (CLR) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 178% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $590,257.38 and $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,563.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.86 or 0.00780674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00202560 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023423 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

