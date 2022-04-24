Colrain Capital LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Colrain Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 6.2% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in CVS Health by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.68. 5,779,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,385. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.25 and its 200-day moving average is $99.69. The company has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $111.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.
In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVS Health (CVS)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.