Colrain Capital LLC Buys 10,700 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Colrain Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.9% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,978,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,074,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

