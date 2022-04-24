Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,574 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.38. 29,978,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,074,336. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $205.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

