Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 129 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.1% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.15. 5,863,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,467. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.73 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

