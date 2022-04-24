Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 543 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,786 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,286 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,541,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,932 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $100.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,680,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,441. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.19. The company has a market capitalization of $149.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

