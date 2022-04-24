Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.32%.
In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
